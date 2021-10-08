Donald James Erts, 91, formerly of Newport, Tennessee passed away September 12, 2021 at his home in Elizabeth, Indiana.
The son of the late William A. and Helma Miller Erts, Don was born November 22, 1929 in Poughkeepsie, New York.
He was a United States Air Force veteran, having served during the Korean War.
He was an electrical engineer and retired from AT&T and served in the Parrottsville Ruritan Club as secretary for 28 years.
Don also served as District Secretary, Lt. Governor, and District Governor of the Smoky Mountain Ruritan District.
He was a recipient of the Ruritan Forever Award. He also served on many other committees and projects, including Senior Citizens Home Assistance Services (SCHAS), Feed My Sheep, and Celebrate Recovery.
Survivors include his loving wife of 66 years, Irma Schreiber Erts; children, Mark Erts, Brian Erts (Brenda), and Lynn Jenney (Clark); grandchildren, Brandon (Kim) and Bradley Erts, Destiny Erts, Logan Ketron (Josh), Taylor Struble (Adam), and Dylan Jenney; and great-grandchildren, Peyton, Gideon, Ava, and Jackson James Ketron.
The family would like to thank the staff of Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice for their support and the special care they gave Don.
They couldn’t have done it without you and you will always have a special place in their hearts!
It was his wish to be cremated. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.kraftfuneralservice.net for the Erts family.