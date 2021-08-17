Elizabeth Sue Sartin-Hickey-France, 65 of Morristown, TN, went to be with the Lord on August 13, 2021 at Orange Park Medical Center, Orange Park Florida, she was of Baptist faith.
She was a loving mother and grandmother whom will be missed dearly by family and friends.
She was proceeded in death by her husband -James David Hickey, Sr., her late husband — Joey Walter France, Sr., parents — John and Louise Sartain, sister in law — Wanda Pack, niece — Lisa Purkey, nephew — Brian Miller. She is survived by her son — James David Hickey, Jr., daughter — April and Jason McBee, step son — Joey France, Jr. (Amber), brother — Donald Pack, sister — Sandra and Randall Reece, brother — Johnnie and Rayann Sartain, grandkids; Damion and Kristin Earl, Christopher Earl, Corina and Dakota Faw, Ethan Hickey (Desiree), Brent and Paige Hickey, James David Hickey lll, Sabrina Hickey (Lonnie), Serria Hickey (Mikey), Daniel and Destiny Long, 18 great grandkids, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends and family may pay their respects between the hours of 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday, August 19, 2021 at the funeral home.
Graveside funeral service will be held on Friday, August 20, 2021, 10 a.m. in White Pine Cemetery.
Funeral arraignments by Farrar Funeral Home of White Pine, TN.
