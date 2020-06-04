Julia Coggins, age 75, of Del Rio, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020.
She was a longtime member of Raven’s Branch Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents Sam and Dora Green and brothers Charlie, Theodore, John, and Earl Green.
She is survived by her husband Junior Coggins of Del Rio, son Seth Harmon Coggins of Hartford, brothers James Green and David (Evangeline) Green, all of Del Rio, sisters Shirley Rathbone of Hartford, Pauline Presnell of Del Rio, Bonnie Hall of Del Rio, Paralee Coggins of Hartford, and Edith Hunt of Del Rio; sisters-in-law Evelyn Green of Nashville and Aurine Green of Newport; and several nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020, in the Green-Laws Cemetery with Mike Hosier officiating. Burial will follow.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
