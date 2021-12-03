Debbie Rathbone Fisher, born February 2, 1960 to Calvin and Shirley Rathbone, in Cocke County, TN died Thursday December 2, 2021 in Coffee County, TN.
She was preceded in death by her father, Calvin Coolidge Rathbone.
She is survived by her son, Christopher, her mother Shirley Rathbone, sisters, Peggy Wilborn and Kathy Waites, brothers, J.C. Rathbone and Carl Rathbone, also other family and friends who will miss her dearly.
Graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, December 6, 2021 in the Frisbee-Rathbone Cemetery.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at: www.manesfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.