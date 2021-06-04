Chester Ralph McMahan, age 85, of Del Rio, passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021.
He was a veteran of the United States Army and National Guard with more than 30 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Zelma McMahan, sisters, Pauline Tolley and Bashie McMahan, brother Jack Mathis, brother and sister-in-law, Sam and Martha McMahan.
He is survived by his wife Emma Sue McMahan of Del Rio, son, Dwayne McMahan of Athens, TN, daughter, Pamela “Pam” Ellison of Weaverville, NC, brothers, Graydon (Sarah) Mathis, Lester (Geraldine) McMahan, Roy McMahan, and Creed (Glenda) McMahan, sisters, Lessie (Billy) Winter, Geneva Strom, sister-in-law Nell Mathis,, granddaughters, Heather (Joe) Rose, Lindsay McMahan, grandsons, Evan (Mimi) McMahan and Joseph McMahan, also other family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 6, 2021 in Manes Funeral Home Chapel with Glen Ball officiating.
Burial will be held 11 a.m. Monday, June 7, 2021 in Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at Manes Funeral Home prior to the funeral services.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.