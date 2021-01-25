Willis M. Knight, 91 loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, and friend passed away peacefully at his home on Jan 23, 2021 following several months of declining health due to various medical conditions.
Willis grew up on farms doing chores and was eventually employed at Stokely can shop for many years, then Great Lakes Chemical.
He enjoyed being outdoors, flying, boating, hunting, working on cars and was an avid Ham radio operator.
He loved spending time with family and friends.
Willis was preceded in death by his parents Claude and Elizabeth (Fowler) Knight, wife Margaret Thornton Knight, son Tommy Knight and grand sons Tommy Lynn Knight and Jamie Knight.
He is survived by his daughter and caretaker Carolyn Sue Knight and son Edward Knight (Linda), grandsons Jason Knight and Israel Todd Coakley, granddaughter Rachquel Knight, Brandy Knight, Amy Knight Ball (Nick), Christin Knight Evans (Chad) and numerous great grandchildren, neases, nephews, many cousins including Mary Katherine Compton of Virginia, Lucille Wagner of Newport and Mary Jean Moore of Morristown and sadly missed by many beloved friends.
He sincerely gave his heart to Jesus his Lord and Savior, we know we'll see him again.
Visitation will be at Resthaven Chapel Mausoleum from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday Jan.28, 2021.
Funeral Services at 3 p.m. with entombment to follow in Resthaven Mausoleum. Per CDC guidelines face masks are highly recommended.
Family and friends may sign the online register and post condolences at www.resthavenmemorialgardens.com