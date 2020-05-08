Louise Watson Denton age 92 of Newport passed away on Thursday May 7, 2020 in Newport Medical Center.
She was a member of Newport Presbyterian Church and had taught school for 52 years which she loved!
She loved flowers, birds, animals and really enjoyed all things outdoors.
She is preceded in death by her husband Warren Denton, parents Giles and Hettie Denton, son John Hart Denton, granddaughter Brianna Bilbrey.
She is survived by her son Tommy Denton, daughter in law Terri Denton, daughter Kathy Bilbrey and son in law David Bilbrey, grandchildren Johnny Denton, Brandon Denton and Alex Bilbrey, and her special cat “Callie”.
Graveside funeral services will be held Monday May 11, 2020 at 2 p.m. in Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Newport Presbyterian Church, P O Box 606, Newport, TN 37822.
Those wishing to attend are asked to practice safe social distancing per CDC recommendations.
