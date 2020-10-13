Carol Campbell Williams

Carol Kay Campbell Williams, age 88, peacefully passed away at UT Hospital in Knoxville, TN on Sunday, October 11, 2020, after a stroke.
Carol was born in Newport, TN to Bruce and Millie Lovell Campbell on July 12, 1932.
Carol grew up in Newport and married the love of her life, Paul E. Williams, on February 19, 1951.
Carol and Paul moved to Waynesville, NC, and raised their three children to love and appreciate the mountains and nature.
If anyone had a question about a type of flower, tree, or bird, they knew to call her.
She was an exceptional seamstress and made beautiful custom curtains.
She was also a talented stained glass artist and instructor.
Her art was featured in the World’s Fair, displayed on the White House Christmas tree, and still proudly hangs in homes of family and friends.
Out of her many skills, Carol most treasured her role of loving and caring for her family.
She was the Queen Bee of the family and loved imparting life lessons, whether in person, on Facetime, or through sassy Facebook comments and emoji-filled texts.
She loved playing Scrabble and Words with Friends, and she played to win, even if her opponent was a grandchild learning to spell.
Carol was an excellent cook, and her love language was food.
Although her family did not inherit her magical green thumb, she did pass down her delicious recipes.
She lived independently and happily, doted on her family, and loved the Lord.
Carol is preceded in death by her husband, Paul, her brothers and sister, and her son, Keith. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her daughters, Karen Ellis (Tim) of Athens, TN, Diana McSween (Steve) of Knoxville, TN, six grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
The Family will gather for a graveside service in Waynesville, NC at Garrett Hillcrest Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to the Music Ministry of First Baptist Athens (305 Ingleside Avenue, Athens, TN 37303), Hand Up for Women (P.O. Box 3216, Knoxville, TN 37027), Wears Valley Ranch (100 One Fine Place, Sevierville, TN 37862), or a charity of your choice.