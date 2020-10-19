Danny R. Caldwell, age 67 of Newport, Tennessee, passed away at home surrounded by his family on Monday, October 19, 2020 after a 3 year battle with cancer.
He attended St. Tide Baptist Church until his health prevented him from doing so.
Danny was the former President and C.E.O. of National Bank of Tennessee. Danny worked in the banking business all of his life having started as a teller at the Merchant & Planters Bank.
After 20 plus years he left Merchants & Planters Bank and started work at National Bank of Newport.
When he retired he was the President and C.E.O. of said bank.
Danny was preceded in death by his parents Johnie and Addie Caldwell and mother-in-law and father-in-law Cloyd and Doris Holt.
He was also preceded in death by his only daughter and the joy of his life Tiffany Caldwell Cogdill, sisters-in-law Shelby Holt James, Carletta Holt, and Martha Holt, and a brother-in-law Bob Cates.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years Joyce Holt Caldwell, two very special grandsons Brock (Marrissa) Webb and Kyle Webb of Parrottsville, son-in-law Russell Cogdill, and brothers and sisters Dennis (Debbie) Caldwell, Wanda Cates, Glenda (Roy) Wilson, and Linda (Gary) Anders, brother-in-law Billy Holt, and sister-in-law and brother-in-law Janice and Rick Woody.
He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Graveside Service will be at 2 p.m., Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Resthaven Memorial Gardens with Rev. Zane Stuart officiating.
Burial will follow.
Please practice safe social distancing and facemask are highly recommended.
