Bobby Jack Benson (Dad, Papaw, Pop, Too Short), age 74, of Madisonville, was called to his eternal home by his Lord, 4:17 p.m. Wednesday, November 25, 2020 to be with those already gone before him.
He was a Lock Operator for Corps of Engineers for 27 years.
Bobby touched many lives through his preaching ministry and was deeply dedicated to jail ministries in Monroe and Cocke counties, along with being an integral part of Triumph Celebrate Recovery at Madisonville Church of God.
He pastored several churches over the years and served in many ecclesiastical roles for decades.
He will be remembered for always being at the alter for those who came to pray and never shying from shouting in worship and modeling a true spirit of joy and encouragement.
Bobby’s most beloved time was spent pouring his heart into his family, especially his grandchildren.
He never left any doubt with his family concerning his devotion to them and was a portrait of perfection in caring for us all.
Aside from yielding to his family, he was deeply drawn to call of his mountainous roots.
Bobby took up trapping at an early age and was taught to dig ginseng by his father Tom.
Being raised in the mountains of Appalachia, he comes from a long line of fly fishermen.
He was a master of tight-line nymphing for wild trout in freestone streams and being 5’4” likely aided him in being stealthy enough to fool many a wild fish.
He also had a passion for deer hunting, as in shooting anything but a fawn.
We are sure God had to have a long talk with him about why he can’t shoot every deer in heaven now.
Aside from his personal pursuits, he loved to travel with his wife/Kathy.
We are suspicious that he also enjoyed traveling due the opportunities of talking with all kinds of new people, as well, until their ears would burn.
Lastly, although he would occasionally fuss “Granny Benson style” about it… he sure did a good job keeping Kathy’s crafty projects completed.
We also surmise that he took great pride in this too.
Survivors, wife, Kathy Benson, Daughter & son-in-law, Sharon & Roger Mathis, Sons & daughters-in-law, Robin Benson, Joshua & Ashley Benson, Daniel & Kiera Benson, Jeffrey & Lexy Benson, Grandchildren, Shea Cody, Robin (Lil Rob) Benson, Hunter Benson, Kaleb Mathis, Blake Mathis, Abigail Benson, Genesis Benson, Ava Benson, James (JC) Asbury Benson, Emersyn Layne Benson, Great-grandchildren, Brielle Cody and Tobias Cody, Sister & brother-in-law, Carolyn & Lynn Benson, Brother & sister-in-law, Randall & Wendy Benson,
many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family that were touched by his life on this earth.
Preceded in death by son, Mike Benson, parents, Tom & Susan Benson, brother, J.C. Benson, mother-in-law, Allene (Nanny) Fish.
Funeral was held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Madisonville Church of God, Rev. Joshua Benson officiated.
The service was streamed live on the church’s Facebook page.
Interment 12 noon Wednesday, Haven Hill Memorial Gardens, with military honors provided by V.F.W. Post 5156, D.A.V. 93 & American Legion Post 106. Family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Madisonville Church of God.
By adhering to the health and business operation guidelines by the CDC & the Governor’s office for services, you will be asked to wear masks and continuing to social distancing, hugging and not shaking hands.
Should you be sick, feel sick or are currently in quarantine, please stay at home.
If you are not able to attend, you are encouraged to visit our website at www.biereleyhale.com and sign the guestbook or leave private condolences for the family to read.
