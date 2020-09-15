Carolyn June Webb, age 66 of Cosby, went to be with the Lord on September 14, 2020 surrounded by family.
She was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Bula Baxter, sister Geraldine Benson, and brother Everette Baxter.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years Ray Dago Webb, son Walter (Danielle) Webb, daughters Melissa (Roy) Jenkins, and Crystal (Weston) Large, brother James (Roena) Baxter, sister Lou (J.D.) Wilson, sister-in-law Linda Baxter.
She is also survived by a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, September 17 at Garvers Chapel Church.
Funeral will follow.
