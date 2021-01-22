We are saddened by the passing of Paula Damos, age 50, at Morristown Hamblen Health Systems on January 20th, 2021.
She courageously fought diabetes for many years.
The family now grieves the loss of not only a loving wife, but of a devoted mother, sister, and daughter. Paula’s primary passion was taking care of her family and she will be deeply missed.
Preceding her in death is her mother: Peggy Smith.
She is survived by: her loving husband, Jason “Hippie” Damos and daughter, Grayson. Her father Bill and step mother Shirley Smith, father and mother-in-law Steve (Mary Ann) Damos, sister Rhonda (Travis) Clement, sister-in-law Emilie Damos, and niece Kiki Clement.
She also leaves behind her beloved companion and pet Kita.
The family will have a celebration of her life at a later date.
Arrangements by Mayes Mortuary.