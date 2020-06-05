Norma Marie Kelley, age 79 of Del Rio, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband Roy C. “Junior” Kelley; parents Lloyd and Virginia Stokely; and special nephew/son Kelly Rochester.
She is survived by her son James (Melissa) Kelley of Parrottsville; daughter Judy Cagle of Newport; special niece Jan Rochester of Gaffney, SC; granddaughters Emma (Kenny) Steel of Seymour, Anna Cagle of Parrottsville, Kayla (Ben) Watts of Parrottsville, Kristen (Josh) Brew of Newport, and Karen, Bryan, and Kevin Rochester and their families all of Gaffney, SC; several great-grandchildren; and many friends and loved ones.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, June 7, 2020 at the home of James and Melissa Kelley in Parrottsville from 2 p.m.to 5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Animal Shelter.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
