Mona Joette Schaffner, age 61, of Newport, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020.
She was a member of Sand Hill Church in Jesus Name, and was employed by Con-Agra for 30 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Gladys Turner, brother-in-law, Mitchell Schaffner, sister-in-law, June Turner, nephew, Shawn Necessary.
She is survived by her husband Buck Schaffner of Parrottsville, daughter, Joni (Dewayne) Daniel of Parrottsville, children, Tracy (Doug) Knouse of Chattanooga, Katie Schaffner of Portland, Oregon, Roger (Megan) Schaffner, of Sevierville, Shawn Schaffner of Morristown, precious fur baby, Darby grandchildren, Mia Beth Daniel of Parrottsville, Emily Tillis of Morristown Andrew Tillis of Chattanooga, Kaley Daniel and Stephen Daniel of Parrottsville, Ryan Schaffner of Sevierville, brother, Roger Turner of Del Rio, sisters, Sandy (Max) Phillips of Del Rio, Rita (John) Self of Del Rio, brother-in-law Mike Schaffner of Butler, Penn, sisters-in-law, Gigi Hawes, Butler, Penn, Pixie (Chuck) Ramey of San Antonio, Texas, host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends, special friend Lonnie Sane of Del Rio and her Con-Agra family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 7 p.m., Monday, October 26, 2020 in Manes Funeral Home Chapel, where Rev. Max Phillips officiated.
Graveside services were held 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020 in Sand Hill Cemetery at Ebenezer Church.
The family received friends from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, October 26, 2020 Manes Funeral Home prior to the funeral services.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.