Eldon William Coggins

Eldon William Coggins, age 52 of Newport, passed away on Sunday, March 21 at Tennova Newport Medical Center.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, and several aunts & uncles. His father, Elvine Coggins, passed shortly after.

Survivors include his wife of 28 years, Vanessa Gregg Coggins; Sherry (Chad) Banks, Stephanie (Robert) James; grandchildren, Austin, Ashlyn, Ameilya, Chloey, Katie, Sierra, & Waylon; mother, Paralee Coggins; sister, Jennifer (Bobby) Baxter; brothers, Travis (Donna) Coggins & Brent Coggins; In-laws, Gwen Gregg, Sonya (Steve) Shrock, Marquitta Gass, Roger (Royce) Gregg, Gary (Lisa) Gregg, as well as several nieces & nephews.

A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 26, 2021 in the Coggins Cemetery where Pastor Frank Wines officiated.

