Eldon William Coggins, age 52 of Newport, passed away on Sunday, March 21 at Tennova Newport Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, and several aunts & uncles. His father, Elvine Coggins, passed shortly after.
Survivors include his wife of 28 years, Vanessa Gregg Coggins; Sherry (Chad) Banks, Stephanie (Robert) James; grandchildren, Austin, Ashlyn, Ameilya, Chloey, Katie, Sierra, & Waylon; mother, Paralee Coggins; sister, Jennifer (Bobby) Baxter; brothers, Travis (Donna) Coggins & Brent Coggins; In-laws, Gwen Gregg, Sonya (Steve) Shrock, Marquitta Gass, Roger (Royce) Gregg, Gary (Lisa) Gregg, as well as several nieces & nephews.
A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 26, 2021 in the Coggins Cemetery where Pastor Frank Wines officiated.
