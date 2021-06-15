Lonnie Lynn Grooms, age 43, of Newport passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021.
He was preceded in death by grandfather, Lon Ford; and grandparents, Eva Lee and Coy Grooms.
He is survived by his father, William Grooms; mother Dorothy Grooms of Newport; daughters, Allie Grooms Seymour and Emma Grooms of Seymour; grandmother, Mildred Ford of Cosby; sisters, Elizabeth Whittle of Newport; also aunts, uncles, cousins and other family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, June 18, 2021 at Manes Funeral Home with Rev. Leon Large officiating.
Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021 in the Sutton Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday prior to funeral service.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made toward final expenses.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangement by Manes Funeral Home.