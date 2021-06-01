Jeffery Dale Banks, age 57, passed away on January 13, 2021 after a brief illness.
He was preceded in death by brothers Christopher Lynn Banks and Chad Banks.
He is survived by his mother and father Carolyn Williamson Banks and Bill Banks, sons Jeffery Dale Banks, Jr. and Jordan Dale Hall, daughter Logan Nichole Banks, wife Tracy Barnes Banks, and special friends Rhonda Iannuzzelli and Sheila Hall.
There will be a Celebration of Life at Bogarts Chapel, 2289 Rainwater Road Dandridge, TN 37725, at 2 p.m. on June 12, 2021.
Everyone is invited to come and celebrate Jeff’s life.
The family encourages everyone to wear face masks.