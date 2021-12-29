Ronald Milburn Black, age 67, of Hartford, passed away Monday, December 27, 2021.
He was a member of Blacks Chapel Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Rhoda Black, brother, Arlie Black, sisters, Shirley Coggins, Barbara Webb, and grandson, Brandon Freeman.
He is survived by his wife, Zola Black, son Brian Black, daughter, Trish (Brian) Shelton all of Hartford, grandchildren, Whitney (Dillon) Denton, Keasley (Eli) Johnston, Byron Cole Shelton, Shylee Shelton, Teagan Shelton, Tyleigh Shelton, Jarret Black, Breylan Black, Jake Black, Taylor Black and Tristan Cate Black, sisters, Wanda Benton, Vinita Coggins, Patricia Ford, Joy Clevenger, brother Chris (Tammy) Black all of Hartford, host of special nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
The family received friends from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Friday December 31, 2021 and funeral service followed at 2 p.m., at Black Chapel Church, where Rev. Danny Green and Rev. Jerry Raines officiated.
Burial followed in Black’s Cemetery at 4008 Big Creek Road, Hartford, TN.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.