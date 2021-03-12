Melissa Gates, age 53 of Cosby, passed away at her home on Thursday, March 11, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Sophia Carr; brother, Joe; and special cousin, Russell.
She is survived by her husband, Ralph Gates; parents, Phyllis (Wendell) Brooks & Louis (Peggy) Ownby; children, Phyllis, Cassie, & Brian Lee; several grandchildren, special family, and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 2PM on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at the Providence Baptist Church Cemetery, located at 1379 Providence Road in Sevierville.
Family & Friends may offer condolences online
