Vincent Sendra, Sr. age 80 of Parrottsville formally of New York passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at his home.
Vincent was a master plumber for more than 50 years and was a member of Plumbers Union Local # 1. He and his two sons helped to build the city of Manhatten.
The family states he was a loving father and wonderful husband.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years: Dixie Sendra; sons: Vincent Sendra, Jr. and Joseph Sendra; daughters: Dixie Dee Sendra and Selina (James) Sidorowicz and seven grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home preceding the Memorial Service at 4 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Dewayne Pierce officiating.
The family wishes to offer a special thanks to Smoky Mountain Hospice and Dr. Aasheim.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
