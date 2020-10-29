Patricia “Patsy” Butler, age 76, of Bybee, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020.
She was of the Methodist faith and a life-long member of the Methodist Women Club.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Little and an infant son, husband, Harmon Carter, parents, Caywood and Lou Butler, sisters, Roberta Griffith, Lagretta Van Stratum, Moise Fullington, Mildred Huffman and Marjorie Folmar.
She is survived by her brother Donald M. Butler.
Graveside services were held at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020 in Union Cemetery, where Dennie Humphries, and Roy Dalton officiated.
