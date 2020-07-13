Mrs. Mary Lou Hurley Williams, age 85, of Parrottsville, passed away peacefully at her home Sunday afternoon, July 12, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband Homer Williams, parents Warren and Elsie Hurley, brothers Doyle Hurley and Ralph Hurley and great-grandson Jordan Haney.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Billy and Madge Williams, sister Juanita Giles, sisters-in-law Judy Hurley and Patricia Hurley, granddaughters Wendy (Anthony) Haney and Cindy Shropshire, great-grandchildren Tyler Haney, Gina Shropshire and Austin Shropshire and a host of nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Stokely’s Chapel Memorial Garden Cemetery with Deacon Tim Hale officiating.
Family and friends will meet at the cemetery at 11:45 a.m. prior to the graveside service.
In consideration of the health and safety of all those attending the services, Costner-Maloy strongly encourages that all CDC guidelines be followed, including the use of a facemask.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy.