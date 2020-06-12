Ethel Mae Naillon, age 55, of Cosby, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents Allen and Rosie Jenkins and several brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her son Scott Ball of Newport, daughters Kayla Naillon (Todd) and Tasha Naillon (Bobby), all of Newport; sisters Trish Colter of Cosby, Penny (Ted) Dorsey of Cosby, Juanita Jenkins of Knoxville, and Lucy Hedgepath of Morristown; brothers Ronnie Jenkins and Jerry Jenkins, both of Cosby; grandchildren: Amora Naillon, Tyler May, and Jamison Gilchrist; several nieces and nephews; other family members and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
