Paul Dedrick Parks, age 81, born April 18, 1939, of Newport, died Friday, June 26, 2020.
He was a member of Edgemont Church of God.
He is survived by brothers James D. Parks, Wade (Sandra) Parks,, and Roger Parks, and sisters Janet M. (John) Gordon and Marie Parks, special friend Jimmie Shaver, and several nieces, nephews, other family members, and friends.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Resthaven Memorial Gardens Chapel with funeral services to follow. Rev. Tim Owen and Rev. Steve Thompson will officiate.
Memorial gifts may be made to Edgemont Church of God, 202 Clevenger Cutoff Road, Newport, TN 37821.
Arrangements by Resthaven Memorial Gardens.