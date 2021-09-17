Gerald J. Ellison passed away on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 in Tulsa, OK at age 79.
The seventh of nine children, Gerald was born on June 13, 1942 in Morristown, TN to parents Paul and Clyda Ellison.
He was preceded in death by his parents, six of his siblings and one nephew.
Gerald is survived by his wife of 48 years, Gerri Ellison, brother Wayne Ellison of Bybee, TN and sister Delores Steele of Mohawk, TN, Goddaughters Elizabeth Guse of Houston, TX and Maureen Grizzle of Tulsa, OK, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Gerald earned degrees from David Lipscomb University (BA) in Nashville, TN, Murray State University (MS) in Murray, KY, and Indiana State University (PhD) in Terre Haute, IN.
An ordained minister in the Christian Church, he was also a counseling psychologist.
Over the course of his career, he served as pastor on Avondale Bible Church in Avondale, AZ, Director of the Christian Counseling Center at Central Christian Church of Mesa, AZ, Assistant Professor in the Christian Counseling program of the Graduate School of Theology and Ministry, Oral Roberts University, and psychologist in the Mind Body Medicine program of Cancer Treatment Center of America in Tulsa, OK.
Gerald loved people, and he excelled in the art of listening.
He was a counselor, teacher, encourager, and mentor to many.
His strong faith in Jesus Christ guided his life and work.
We who love him rejoice in a life well-lived for Jesus.
A celebration of Gerald’s life was held on September 7, 2021 at The Bridge Church in Bixby, OK.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, October 4, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, 2642, E. Highway 25/70 in Dandridge, TN.