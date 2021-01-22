Sheena LaShae Coggins, age 34 of Grassy Fork, passed away Thursday, January 21, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents Delcie and Wayne Self and Creed Coggins.
She is survived by her parents Steve and Amanda Coggins, daughter Carmen Thomas, brother and sister-in-law Eric and Heather Coggins, nieces and nephews Cruz, Jayla, Paxton, and Shaylee Coggins, grandmother Vinita Coggins, and a host of aunts, uncles, and other family and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
