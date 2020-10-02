Alice Burns Phillips, age 88, of Newport, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020.
She was a member of Webb Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William J. Burns Sr, and Angela Vignola Burns, husband, Lewis Enslie Phillips, son, Williams Lewis Phillips, Brothers, William J. Burns, Jr., Harry Burns and brother-in-law, Everette Morgan.
She is survived by her children, Mary Alice (Ralph) Hannah, Mt. Serling, Kathryn (Gary) Vick of Bybee, Shirley (George) Wood, Waynesville, NC, sister, Anna Morgan, New Jersey, five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren also other family and friends.
Family and friends may drop by and sign register book from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Manes Funeral Home or on line at: www:manesfuneralhome.com.
Graveside will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Mtn Sterling Cemetery, with Daniel Bell officiating.
Per CDC please practice safe social distancing and mask are highly recommended.
