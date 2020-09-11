Lucille Stokely, age 91 of Del Rio, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 8, 2020.
She was welcomed into the arms of the Lord.
Everyone who met her loved her.
She was selfless and kind.
She was preceded in death by her husband Cline Stokely; daughter and son-in-law Brenda and Kenneth Hall; parents Waitsell and Latha Grigsby; brothers Claude, Junior, Denton, and Charlie Grigsby; and sisters Maudie Stokely, Mae Self, and Dorothy Willis.
She is survived by her son Zimri (Pam) Stokely of Lenore, NC; daughter Lisa Stokely of Del Rio; brother Johnny Grigsby of Morristown; grandchildren Kenneth (Debbie) Hall, Jr., Angie Hall, Crystal Hall, April (Chad) Stokely, and Brooke Langford; great-grandchildren Tonya (Jonathan) Ochs, Billie (Jason) Penny, Sierra Hall, Tiffany (Timmy) Turner, Jason (Mimi) Hall, Cory Hall, Crissy (Jo-Jo) Hall, Austin (Macey) Raines, Wade (Acea) Hall, John Reinhold, and Luke Reinhold; great-great grandchildren MaKaylee Hall, Amber, Katelyn, Lelynn, and Emma Penny, Jon Cline, Lucille Ochs, Tinley Turner, Cash Henderson, Aracie Rose, and Abrynna Penny; and a host of family and friends.
Family and friends may drop by and sign the guest register and view from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Manes Funeral Home.
Graveside Service will at 2 p.m., Sunday, September 13, 2020 at the Clark Cemetery – Deep Gap with Rev. Charlie Williams officiating.
Burial will follow.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.