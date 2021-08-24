Landon Holdway, age 78 of Point Pleasant, passed away Sunday, August 22, 2021.
He retired from Lenzing Fibers (Enka / BASF) after 39 years as a millwright.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Anelee Holdway; stepfather, Buford Atkins; father, Edgar Holdway; son, Billy Holdway; brothers, Carlous & Eugene Holdway; great-grandaughter, Addlynn Sierra Young; and nephew, Jamie Holdway.
He is survived by his children, Robbey (Kim) Holdway, Felicia Hurd, & Kristi (Jody) Young; grandchildren, Nathanael, Noah, & Grace Holdway, Mason Hurd, and Michael & Travis Young; great-granddaughter, Hadley Young; brother, Benny (Tammy) Holdway; sister-in-law, Lois Holdway; one niece, several nephews, and many friends.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at Point Pleasant Cemetery with Pastor Shawn Cutshaw officiating.
In recognition of the continuing pandemic, masks and social distancing are recommended for those in attendance.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Cemetery Fund at Point Pleasant Baptist Church.
Family & friends may offer condolences online at www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com
Brown Funeral Home is honored to serve the Holdway Family.