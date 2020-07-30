Rev. John Henderson, age 79, of Del Rio, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020.
He was a member of Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church and a former pastor of Baysinger Chapel, Black’s Chapel, Valley View, and Brown’s Chapel (Cosby).
He was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Toye Henderson, father-in and mother-in-law Dewey and Hazel Mooneyham, son-in-law David Berryhill, brothers Pearis, Vester, James, and Luther, and sisters Nova, Rose, and Irene.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years Helen Henderson, son John Wayne (Meka) Henderson, daughter Deborah Berryhill, grandchildren: Misty (Aaron) Stokely, Jessie (Courtney) Henderson, and Hadassah Henderson; great-grandchildren Gabriel and Dakota; two special sisters Edna Henry and Bea (Joey) Cagle; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family was honored by the many friends who attended the funeral services at Piney Grove Church and send special thanks to the staff of Brown Funeral Home, Rev. Bill Murr, and Rev. Steve Blanchard, the church choir, the ladies of the church, the pallbearers-Paris Bullington, Orville Bullington, Randy Henderson, Roger Henderson, Keith Frazier, and Rev. Gary Henderson-and for the food and many flowers, cards, calls, texts, and prayers.