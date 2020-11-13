Donna Lynn France, age 60 of Cosby, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her mother Kathleen S. Hayes; father Ernest Cagle; brothers Michael Sutton and Tommy Cagle; grandparents Calvin and Bessie Sutton; and aunt Laurie Cagle.
She is survived by her son Karl (Beth) Cagle of Greeneville; brothers Gerald Randy Cagle of Newport and Buford (Sherry) Hayes of Del Rio; grandchildren Bryson and Brianna Cagle, Katie Last, Danny Hicks, and Josh Moorefield; uncle James Sutton of Newport; several nieces and nephews; special cousin Valery Cagle Taylor; and special friends Becky and Alex.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.