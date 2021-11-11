Mr. William Carroll Renner, age 81, of Parrottsville, passed away Sunday evening, November 7, 2021 at his home.
Mr. Renner was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, great grandfather, brother and friend to all who knew him.
He was retired from Detroit Gasket/Corteco and loved working on his farm.
He was preceded in death by his wife of forty-five years Trula Virginia Renner; sons Jerry Ray Renner, Mark Steven Renner and Timothy Keith Renner; mothers Mettie LaFollette and Ruth Lacy and sister Farrell Crum.
Survivors include his daughters Susan (Herman) Ramsey, Carla (David Hastie) Hastiemorrow, Carol (Rocky) Greenlee and Summer (Darin Wild) Renner; sons Ralph (Shirley Banks) Giles, Roger (Kim Carreker) Renner and Dan (Betty) Renner; grandchildren Lisa (Josh) Arwood, Dustin Giles, Amanda (Robbie Moody) Morrow, Brayden Greenlee, Gage Wild, Lance Banks, Brandon (Jamie) Banks, Tyler Banks, Heath Renner, Amber (Randall Gaddy) Badore and Miranda (Adam) Malone; great grandchildren Kaylan Arwood, Lucas Arwood, Madison Buckner, Madelyn Buckner, Dustin “Buddy” Giles, Andromeda “Bean” Morrow, Lotus Moody, Riley Banks, Wyatt Banks, Micah Banks, Adilynn Banks, Marshall Banks, Dakota Banks, Terrence Banks, Ashlynn Malone, Kaylei “Hopper” Malone and Isabella “Izzy” Malone; sisters-in-law Bea Brown, June King and Melba Bryant.
Additional survivors include several nieces, nephews, and friends including special friends the Mary Griffin Family, Randy and Janice Turner Family, Jack Gregg Family, Harold and Joyce Blazer Family, Joe Adams, and Bobby and Judy Greenlee.
At Mr. Renner’s request, he will be cremated.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy.