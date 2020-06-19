Mr. Evan Dwayne Valentine, age 28, of Newport, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
He was of Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by his father Earl Dwayne Valentine; grandmother Christine Pruitt; great grandmother Lydia Medley; great grandfather W.B. Atkins and papaw George McGaha.
Survivors include his mother Rebecca Valentine Strong; sister Jessica Dockery; brothers Cameron Strong and Carson Strong; grandmother Bonnie Valentine; great grandmother Alice Atkins and grandfather Wayne Valentine all of Newport. Additional survivors include niece Harley Eslinger and nephew Daniel Eslinger both of Newport.
A graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday June 23, 2020 at New Home Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Costner-Maloy Funeral Home prior to the graveside service.
In consideration of the health and safety of all those attending the services, Costner-Maloy strongly encourages that all CDC guidelines be followed, including the use of a face mask.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.