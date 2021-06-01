Carroll Ray “Wormy” Cureton, age 79, of Newport, gained his heavenly wings on Saturday, May 29, 2021 surrounded by his family.
He retired as Battalion Chief from the Newport City Fire Department after serving 33 years.
“Wormy” as he was nick named at the fire department, because of his appetite and his stature was a hardworking man.
After retiring from the fire department he spent his days working on his farm.
He loved being outdoors bush hogging or burning brush piles.
He loved working with his hands.
He possessed great carpentry skills evident in all the woodwork he completed in his homes.
His favorite pastime was mowing the yard.
He would mow for himself and anyone else that needed him to mow theirs.
He said it was his quiet time.
He was a fire fighter by trade but a farmer by heart enjoying his John Deere tractor while mowing hay and riding around the farm.
Over the years, he hosted many July 4th picnics for family and friends to enjoy, complete with food, fun, fellowship, and fireworks.
One of his greatest pleasures in life was his great granddaughters Addison and Madelyn Webb.
He truly enjoyed watching Addison play softball and watching Madelyn play in the dirt.
He was preceded in death by his wife of over 50 years, Patricia, in-laws Junior & Christine Mason, parents Eugene & Velma “Blackie” Cureton, grandparents Arlie & Anna Mae Frazier, brother- in -law Alfred Gray and sister- in- law Regina Mason.
He is survived by his daughter & son-in-law Angel & Ronald Fowler, granddaughter Casey Webb, great granddaughters Addison & Madelyn Webb, sisters Mary Gray, Anna “Bindy” (Dale) Ottinger, Sue (Bob) Shults, brother Jerry (Donna) Cureton, brother-in-law Charles Mason plus a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbors.
Words cannot express our sincere appreciation for the extraordinary care provided by the nurses, doctors, and staff of Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice.
Thank you for your kind words and hard work.
Thank you to the family and friends who said a special prayer or word of encouragement during his illness.
The family received friends from noon to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Manes Funeral Home and graveside service followed in Resthaven Memorial Gardens at 3 p.m. where Ned Ramsey officiated.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.