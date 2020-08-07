James Ronald Ramsey, age 80, of Newport, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020.
He was a veteran having retired from the Army National Guard.
Preceded in death by his parents, Garfield and Eula Ramsey, brothers, George Buck Ramsey, Thomas Seward Ramsey and Herbert Ramsey, sisters, Christine Mason, Beulah Shoemaker, Barbara Russell, Ina Mae Mason and Mary Holt.
He is survived by his wife Mary Ramsey, of Newport, sons, Rodney Ramsey of Hendersonville, TN, Eric Ramsey of Newport, Teddy Campbell of Cosby, daughters, Patricia Leonard of Dandridge, Samantha Campbell of Newport and Theresa Campbell of Newport, sister, Betty Green of Newport, special nephews, Charles Mason, and Larry Mason, niece, Imogene Chesteen Andrews, also other family and friends.
Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Monday, August 10, 2020 in Union Cemetery with Rev. Steve Gaude officiating.
Family and friends may drop by Manes Funeral Home from 10 a.m. to 5:00 pm Sunday, August 9, 2020 to sign the guest register or on line at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Per CDC guidelines please practice safe social distancing and Mask are highly recommended.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.