Jerry Gentry, age 71 of Newport, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his wife Theresa Gentry; parents Hubert and Bertie Gentry; and brothers Dick and Jabo Gentry.
He is survived by his son Travis Sprouse and Brittany Parks of Del Rio; daughter Julie and Phillip Williamson of Newport; sister Grace Ball of Newport; grandchildren Kendryck Sprouse, Cayelesa Williamson, Bubba Williams, Kelsea Williamson, and Caleb Williamson; two great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Melissa Gregg; special friends Tommy Norton, James Raines, and Eric Fowler; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Family and friends may drop by Manes Funeral Home from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, September 13, 2020 and sign the guest register.
Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m., Monday, September 14, 2020 in the Manes Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Robert Ball officiating.
Burial will follow in the Suggs Cemetery.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.