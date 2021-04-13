Vista Walker, age 91 of Del Rio, passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021 at her home.
She was retired from Bennington Pine.
She loved flowers, gardening, nature, and going to church at Round Mountain Baptist.
She was preceded in death by her son, James Walker & daughters-in-law Brenda & Jane Walker; special grandson, Eugene Walker; and siblings, Viola Fox, Lucy Messer, Roy Willis, Janette Young, Rachel Fox, Ephraim Willis, Beulah Grigsby, U.A. Willis, Thelma Hill, Kathleen Toby, & Monroe Willis.
She is survived by her sons, William (Wilma) Walker & Dallas Walker; brother, Paul Willis (& friend, Ruth Coakley); grandchildren, Chris, Blake, Rusty, Crystal, Scott, & Monica Walker; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces & nephews and many friends.
The family would like to thank her primary care physician, Dr. Mike Hood, for his excellent care.
A funeral service was held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Brown Funeral Home.
The family received friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. prior to the service.
Burial will take place 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at the Clark Cemetery in Deep Gap.
Family & friends my offer condolences online at www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com
Brown Funeral Home is honored to serve the Walker family.