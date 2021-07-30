Edeltraud “Betty” Sperry, age 94 of Newport, passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021.
She was a member of West End Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents Oskar and Elizabeth Stiller, husband Sherman Sperry, daughter Helen Hunt, son Lonnie Hunt, and daughter Charlotte Hunt.
She is survived by her son Randy Sperry, daughters Sylvia (Charles) Hartman and Kay Odom, grandson Justin Batten, brother, Lathar Stiller, and a host of other family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, August 2, 2021 at Manes Funeral Home.
Funeral Service will be at 2 p.m. on Monday in the Manes Funeral Home Chapel with Tom Mooty and Rick Clevenger officiating.
Burial will follow in Union Cemetery.
