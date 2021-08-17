Ethel Tweed, age 64 of Knoxville, passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Tweed; parents, Ben & Nerva Johnson; and brothers, Joe, Almond, and Nathan Johnson.
She is survived by her daughter, Katie; grandson, Hunter; and sister, Sandra Farmer.
Family will receive friends from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Thursday at Brown Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 19, 2021 at the Johnson Family Cemetery off Dogwood Stand Road in Hartford.
Family & friends may offer condolences online at www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com.
Brown Funeral Home is honored to serve the Mrs. Tweed’s family.