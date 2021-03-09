Ernest Long (78) of Newport, Tn. went home to be with the Lord March 3, 2021 after an extended illness.
Ernest originally from Bulls Gap, TN was born on September 11, 1942.
He worked for Lensing Fiber for fifteen years, where he retired.
He is preceded in death by his father; Ernest H Newt Long and mother; Lucille Walker Long, niece; Poppy Ann Long.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years Edna Long, sons; Dwayne (Ashley) Bailey of Newport. Delvin (Jessica) Bailey of Ohio. Six Grandchildren; Jacob and Jeremiah Hightower Bailey of Newport. Delvin, Julia, Gunnar, and Lincoln Bailey of Ohio.
He is also survived by his brothers and sister Thomas (Wanda) Long, Carolyn Parker, Lester Bud (Trish) Long, Ester Seal, Wanda Matthews, Patrick Long, and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The family would like to thank Smokey Mountain Hospice for the wonderful care Ernest received in his last day along with ETHRA for transport to and from dialysis, Fresenius Dialysis Center, and Resthaven Funeral Home.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. at Riverview Baptist Church in Newport with Tim Grooms officiating.
A second service will be held on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Speedwell Baptist Church in Bulls Gap, TN. with Rev. Jason Lawson officiating and Danny Bell presiding.
No flowers are required however donations can be made to either church or Fresenius Dialysis.
Family and friends my sign the online register and post condolences at www.resthavenmemorialgardens.com
Services provided by Resthaven Funeral Home-Cemetery-Cremations.