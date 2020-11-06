Robert Miller, age 77, of Newport, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020.
He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Hartford.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bruce and Nola Miller, son, Scott Miller, nine brothers, and two sisters.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 53 years, Wilma Miller, sons, Johnny (Betty Jo) Miller, Bill Miller (special friend, Julie Mason), and Donovan Miller, daughters, Jeannie Gregg (Billy Driskill) and Keatyn Miller, eight grandchildren, three great grandchildren, brother-in-law, Walter (Susan) Owenby, and several cousins, nieces, nephews, and other friends.
A graveside service was held Friday, November 6, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the Miller Family Cemetery in the Edwina community.
Brown Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. Robert Miller.