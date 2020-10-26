Leeroy Fish, age 84, of Cosby, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020.
He was a long-time nurseryman and farmer.
He was the owner of Fish Nursery, which specialized in growing trees and shrubs.
He retired from Detroit Gasket.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sollie and Ida McGaha Fish, brothers, Ray, Jack, Frank, Gene, and Joe Fish, sisters, Bonnie Whittle, Ruby Whittle, Reva Shepherd, Agnes Messer, Bernice Sprouse, and Nancy Smith.
He survived by his wife of 62 years, Eunieve Phillips Fish, children, Paul (Doris) Fish of Cosby, Jackie Booth of Gatlinburg, and Patricia (Jim) West of Parrottsville, grandchildren, Devin (Kayla) Allen, Angela (Colby) Franco, Jessica and Logan Booth, and Christine Wills (Josh), and great grandchildren, Hayden, Zoey, and Avery Allen, Jackson and Walker Franco, Bradley Messer, Zachary Locke, and Liam, Zachary, Nyssa, and Lilith Wills.
The family would like to extend a special “thank you” to Newport Amedisys Home Health and Amedisys Hospice Team.
The family will receive friends Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home.
Funeral service will begin at 6 p.m. with Preacher Edward Frazier officiating.
Burial will take place Friday, October 30, 2020 at 1 p.m. in Phillips Cemetery in Cosby.
The family would like to remind everyone attending service that masks or face coverings are encouraged but not required.
Brown Funeral Home is honored to serve the Mr. Leeroy Fish family.