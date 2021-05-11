Mr. Lacy Harold Crum, age 78, of Newport passed away Friday, May 7, 2021 at Newport Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his father John F. Crum and mother Lou Ellen Crum; sister Faye Mantooth; brother Jay Crum and baby brother Joseph Crum; sister-in-law Gladys Crum; brothers-in-law Hershel Mantooth and Ernie Vance.
Survivors include his wife of forty-two years Sue Crum; sister Joy Vance; aunt Ella Ruth James and sister-in-law Jackie Crum.
Additional survivors include several nieces and nephews, and his old buddy Cindy Giles and special friend Larry Jenkins.
Family and friends will meet at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery for the 1 p.m. graveside service with Rev. Steve Blanchard officiating.
In consideration of health and safety of all those attending service, Costner-Maloy strongly encourages that all CDC guidelines be followed, including the use of face masks.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy.