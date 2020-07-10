Evelyn Grindstaff, age 64, of Newport, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020.
She was a member of Manning Chapel Baptist Church.
Evelyn was a devoted mother, wife, sister, and friend.
She was a talented homemaker and a terrific cook. She loved well and was well loved. She will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ray Suggs, daughter Jennifer Suggs, stepdaughters Katrina Grindstaff and Sharon Suggs Moore, parents Ray and Mary Elizabeth Evans, brothers Roy, Jack (Linda), and Dewerd Hembree; sisters Grace Williams, Rachael Evans, and Wilma Hall; mother-in-law and father-in-law Cora Mae and Walter Grindstaff, and brother-in-law Earl Grindstaff.
She is survived by her husband John Grindstaff, daughter Gena (Jason) Cohoon, grandchildren Joshua and Naomi Cohoon, brothers Richard (Doris) Evans and Johnny Evans (Kathie Thomas); sister Zola (Ronald) Black; sisters-in-law Karen (Robert) Edmonds and Barbara Quintard (Chuck); brothers-in-law Grant Hall and Boyce Williams, who was close to her heart and always will be; children of the heart Randall Williams and Mike Hill; and several nieces, nephews, family members, and special friends.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, in Resthaven Memorial Gardens with Byron Chambers officiating. Burial will follow.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.