Charlotte Ann McKay of Dandridge Tennessee and formerly of Cocke County, went to be with the lord on December 20, 2020 after a brief illness.
Charlotte was born on November 7, 1948 to the late Charles E. McKay and Eunice McKay.
Charlotte grew up in the Swannsylvania community and attended Maury high school.
She spent many years as a stay at home mom, she then worked in retail, and most recently at Habitat for Humanity.
Charlotte’s sweet, kind and outgoing personality always shined, she will truly be missed by friends and family.
She enjoyed spending time with her family and grandkids, especially during the holidays.
Charlotte was an avid UT football fan, she loved camping, traveling, and the beach.
Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her sister Betty Jo Rutherford. Survivors include; Sisters: Viola Mason, Sue McFalls and husband Jim, special friend of seventeen years, Richard Donahue, son, Brian McCarter and wife Terri McCarter; grandchildren: Kody McCarter and wife Emily, Daniel Thomas and wife Kristen, Christopher Thomas and wife Brooke; eight great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020 at Swannsylvania Baptist Church Cemetery, 921 Swannsylvania Rd, Dandridge TN. 37725 with Pastor Mike Hensley officiating.
Farrar Funeral Home in Dandridge, 865-397-2711 www.farrarfuneralhome.com