Beulah Combs, age 81, of Hartford passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021.
She attended Sand Hill Church of God.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Combs; parents, Garfield Banks and Mary Banks; Daughter, Imogene Woody; son, Patrick McFalls; daughters-in-law, Tonya McFalls and Rhonda Aliff Combs.
She is survived by her sons, Randall McFalls of Hartford, Mike (Rachael) Combs of Dandridge, and Floyd (Tammy) Combs of Parrottsville; daughter, Gail Gossett of Hartford; daughter-in-law, Trina McFalls of Hartford; and son-in-law, Harold Woody of Hartford; nine grandchildren; twenty-nine great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; pet, Puddles; and several nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, June 21, 2021 at Manes Funeral Home with Pastor Tommy Ball, Rev. Johnny Ellison and Rev. Ronnie Askew officiating.
Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021 in the McMahan Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday prior to funeral services.
