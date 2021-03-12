Mr. Tommy Brown, age 83, of Cosby, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Thursday morning, March 11.
He was a member of Laurel Springs Christian Church in Cosby.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Roma, parents Len and Gladys Brown, brothers David and Jerry Brown and sister Beulah Tipton.
He is survived by son and daughter-in-law Dwight and Jennifer Brown, daughter Tammie Brown, daughter and son-in-law Rennie and Jim Fisher, granddaughter Serena Brown (all of Newport), grandson Jamie Brown of New Jersey, sister and brother-in-law Patty and Billy Wayne Moore of Hartford, aunts Mildred and Bobbie Ford of Cosby, sisters-in-law Margie Brown of Bogard and Dora Brown of Cosby and a special cousin, Steve Ford, that he fondly referred to as “Locust”. Additional survivors include many nieces, nephews and cherished friends.
The family would like to extend a special “Thank You” to medical professionals Dr. Thomas Conway and the staff of the Primary Care Center, Jabo and Tammy Francis and the staff of Jabo’s Pharmacy and Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice and Kim Thomas.
They would also like to recognize and thank Tommy’s dedicated caregivers Velma, Bessie, Jill, Mildred and Dorothy.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 13 in the afternoon from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Costner-Maloy Funeral Home in Newport.
Family and friends will meet at 1:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon, March 14, 2021 at Ogle Hill Cemetery for the 2 p.m. graveside service with Jordan Williams and Steve Ford officiating.
Following the service a reception will be held at Laurel Springs Christian Church.
In consideration of the health and safety of all those attending the service, Costner-Maloy strongly encourages that all CDC guidelines be followed, including the use of face masks.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Laurel Springs Christian Church, Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church or Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy.