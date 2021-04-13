Rev. Charles Buster Ball, 81, of 221 Eastbrook Drive went home to be with the Lord, Sunday, April 11, 2021 at his residence.
He was born April 19, 1939 in Newport, Tennessee to the late AJ and Mary Jane McGaha Ball.
Rev. Ball was a member of the Woodruff Church of God where he was the Outreach Pastor.
Pastor Buster implemented in 1972 the Bus Ministry, which he served for 41 years, and served in the Out Reach Ministry, including nursing home ministry and home bound ministry.
He was a lay minister, later becoming an Exhorter with the Church of God receiving his license from the Church of God, Cleveland, Tennessee.
He was a former Textile employee and was a former agent with Liberty Life Insurance Company.
Surviving are his wife, Betty Joyce Pearson Ball of the home; two daughters, Jollene Ball Priester (Rick) of Spartanburg and Pam Ball Strickland of Cosby, Tennessee; one sister, Dot Richards of Woodruff; one brother, Ronnie Ball (Kim) of Woodruff; 5 grandchildren, Anthony McAlister (Keri), Lynnette Tucker (Rev. Jason Tucker), Ashley Oglesby, Joshua Strickland (Madalyn) and Tyler Priester (Lindsey); 13 great-grandchildren, Carson, Ava Kate, Aubrey, Molly, AJ, Dillan, Keely, Lydia Jane, Levi, Naomi, Nathan, Tap and Gardner Rae.
He was predeceased by a son, Ricky Ball.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. at the Woodruff Church of God by Rev. Jonathan Knight, Rev. James Shealy and Rev. Curtis Terry.
A private family committal service will be held at Greenhaven Memorial Gardens by Rev. Jason Tucker and Rev. Thomas Thornton.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Woodruff Church of God Love1 Student Ministries, P.O. Box 275, Woodruff, S.C. 29388.
The family is at the residence.
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary