Janice Vivian Ramsey, age 74 of Morristown, passed away on September 9, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her husband Tommy Ramsey, brother Archie Sane.
She is survived by her daughters Lisa (Gary) Sartain and Monica Norton, 4 grandchildren Misty Dawn Reeves, Josh Campbell, Daniel Bryant, Jonah Norton, 11 great grandchildren, sister Vera Stevens, special niece and nephew Michaela and Scotty Hance, special friend Angelica Strothers, also other family and friends.
Graveside funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday in Salem Lutheran Cemetery with Wayne Dalton officiating.
