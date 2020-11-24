On November 22, 2020, Brenda Jean Andes Ball, age 71, of Bybee, went to be the Lord. Our lovely mother, grandmother, sister, and friend lost her year long battle with cancer.
Brenda worked in the furniture industry for 44 years. She worked at Magnavox, Falcon, CF Group, and Sexton’s Furniture Factory in Bean Station, where she retired in 2011.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Dorothy Andes and many more family and friends.
She is survived by her brother. Jackie Andes of Greeneville, daughters, Shantel Stepp of Parrottsville, Sheree Coakley of NC, her four grandchildren, Chris and Karen Williams of Morristown, Nikki Wester of Bybee, Lucas and Julia Stepp of Bybee, and Ravin and Riley Norton, special great grandchildren, Morgan and Dylan of Morristown, special Uncle Oscar and Ruth Arms of Bybee, special friends, Mike and Lisa Baylor, Mrs. Debbie Doughet, Mrs. Dorcean Holt, Mrs. Deloris Buckner, and Mrs. Ashley Sane, and many other special family members.
The family will be gathering Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 2:00pm in Joseph’s Chapel Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery in Bybee for a brief graveside service.
Online condolences may be sent to www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com.
Brown Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Ms. Brenda J. Andes Ball.